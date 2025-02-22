RailTel secures Rs 288 crore ‘Kavach’ project to enhance railway safety

New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel), a public sector undertaking under the Railway Ministry, has secured a Rs 288 crore contract to install the Kavach anti-collision system across 71 stations.

The project will cover 502 route kilometers (RKM) of train tracks under the Danapur and Sonpur divisions of East Central Railway, according to a RailTel filing with the exchanges.

Kavach is an advanced automatic train protection system designed to prevent train collisions. It automatically applies brakes when a train passes a signal at danger or if there is a risk of collision.

RailTel described this as one of its largest signalling projects. The implementation of the Kavach system is expected to enhance railway safety and improve operational efficiency.

“The Kavach tender, valued at approximately Rs 288 core, is one of RailTel’s largest signalling projects,” said the company.

Implementing this system will enhance safety and improve the East Central Railway’s overall operational efficiency.

According to RailTel, this advanced technology will cover a vast network within the East Central Railway and will ensure passenger safety.

“The company has been at the forefront of implementing state-of-the-art solutions to modernise the railway infrastructure and improve the passenger experience,” said RailTel Chairman and Managing Director Sanjai Kumar.

He added that the team is fully prepared to meet the challenges and implement the indigenous Kavach technology that will set new benchmarks in railway safety and efficiency

RailTel further stated that this achievement strengthens its position as a leader in railway technology and reinforces its commitment to supporting the nation’s progress through digital transformation.

Kavach uses modern technologies like radio frequency identification (RFID), GPS, and data loggers to track train operations in real-time.

One of the major advantages of Kavach is its ability to help trains run safely even in extreme weather conditions, such as dense fog, heavy rains, and high temperatures.

It enhances visibility and communication between locomotives and railway stations through a radio network.