Maha Kumbh buzz: Tourism ministry helpline looks to tap influencers

New Delhi: With the aim to take the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 to global tourists, the Union Ministry of Tourism has plans to work closely with social media influencers, scholars, researchers, photographers and media by offering a toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363), an official said on Sunday.

Besides English and Hindi, the toll-free Tourist Infoline operates in 10 International languages to provide help, information, and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors.

The helpline also offers assistance in Indian vernacular languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Marathi, an official statement said.

The Ministry has set up the Incredible India Pavilion, a sprawling 5000 sq. ft. space at Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which will facilitate foreign tourists, scholars, researchers, photographers, journalists, expat community and Indian Diaspora.

The Ministry has launched a major social media campaign to generate buzz about the Maha Kumbh-2025. Special hashtags such as #Mahakumbh2025 and #SpiritualPrayagraj are being used to encourage people to share their experiences and moments from the event.

Social media contests and collaborative posts with organisations like ITDC, UP Tourism, and other organisations, are amplifying the visibility of the event and inviting people to witness this spiritual extravaganza.

The Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with key tourism stakeholders like the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), IRCTC, and ITDC to offer a range of curated tour packages and luxury accommodation options.

ITDC has set up 80 Luxury accommodations at Tent City, Prayagraj, while IRCTC is also providing Luxury Tents to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists. These packages will be available in a digital brochure, which has been widely circulated to Indian Missions and India Tourism Offices for greater amplification.

A large-scale photoshoot and videography project to capture the grandeur and spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh has also been planned.

The visuals will be shared widely across international and national media platforms, showcasing the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh and highlighting the tourism potential of Prayagraj as a spiritual and cultural destination.