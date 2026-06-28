More Students from Coastal Karnataka Should Attempt Competitive Examinations, Says Swami Jitakamanandaji

Mangaluru: The “Margadharshi – Cracking the UPSC Examination” seminar, organised by RACHANA Chamber of Commerce & Industry in association with Mangalore IAS and Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, was held at the Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaladevi, on Sunday, June 28. The seminar witnessed the participation of a large number of Civil Services aspirants, students, parents, and educators.

The programme commenced with an invocation.

The dignitaries on the dais included Chief Guest Swami Jitakamanandaji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru; Mr. Roy Castelino, President of RACHANA Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Mr. Santhosh Rao, Founder of Mangalore IAS; Shri Mohan Krishnamurthy, UPSC Master Trainer; Shri Chandramohan Inaganti, UPSC Master Trainer; Dr. Sumana B., Head of the Department of Sociology, Government First Grade College for Women, Balmatta, Mangaluru; and Mr. Dawn Prakash, a globally certified Google and Microsoft Educator.

Welcoming the gathering, Mr. Roy Castelino thanked the Ramakrishna Mission for hosting the seminar and welcomed the chief guest, resource persons, and participants. He said the seminar was organised to guide and motivate aspirants preparing for the Civil Services Examination and other competitive examinations.

The inaugural ceremony continued with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Delivering the chief guest’s address, Swami Jitakamanandaji congratulated the organisers for taking the initiative to conduct the seminar. He observed that comparatively fewer students from Coastal Karnataka attempt competitive examinations because many perceive them to be difficult. However, he stressed that success is always possible with determination and proper guidance.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said, “Having a goal is not enough; strengthen the ways to reach it.” He also informed the gathering that the Ramakrishna Mission has a reading room dedicated to students preparing for competitive examinations, which is being utilised by many aspirants. He encouraged more students from the region to take up competitive examinations and wished them success in achieving their goals.

The seminar featured expert sessions by Shri Mohan Krishnamurthy, Shri Chandramohan Inaganti, Dr. Sumana B., Mr. Dawn Prakash, and Mr. Santhosh Rao. The speakers shared practical insights into the UPSC examination pattern, effective preparation strategies, time management, productivity, common mistakes made by aspirants, and career opportunities in the Civil Services.

During his session, Mr. Santhosh Rao briefed participants about the Mangalore IAS coaching programmes and the Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2025 coaching course being conducted in collaboration with the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education.

Among those present were Ms. Vaijayanti Hegde, Principal of Ryan International School, Mangaluru; Dr. C. Kamalakannan, Principal of Bearys Institute of Technology; Fr. Roshan Rosario, Director of the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education; Mr. Alron Rodrigues, Secretary of RACHANA Chamber of Commerce & Industry; and Mr. William D’Souza, Mr. Edward Fernandes, and Mr. Naveen Lobo, members of the RACHANA Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

A vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Santhosh Rao, who expressed gratitude to the Ramakrishna Mission, the dignitaries, resource persons, organisers, volunteers, and everyone who contributed to the successful conduct of the seminar.

The programme was compered by Ms. Jasmine Lobo.

The seminar concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, during which participants clarified their doubts and received valuable guidance from the resource persons, bringing the informative and motivational programme to a close.