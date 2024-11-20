Maharashtra: Most pollsters hint at Mahayuti returning to power

New Delhi: A majority of exit polls on Wednesday predicted an edge for the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, giving it a clear majority in the 288-member Assembly.

While the results of the voting held on Wednesday will be declared on November 23, most pollsters said that the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) combine may not find it difficult to cross the majority mark of 145 in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The ruling Mahayuti may win 150-170 seats out of the 288 constituencies with a vote share of 48 per cent, said Matrize Exit Poll. It gave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) 110-130 seats with a vote share of 42 per cent. It said others may win 8-10 seats.

The Times Now-JVC pollster also hinted at 150-167 seats for the ruling Mahayuti as compared to 107-125 for the MVA. It gave 13-14 seats to others.

Mahayuti may win 137-157 seats in the Western state, according to P-Marq pollster. The MVA may get 126-146 seats, according to this pollster. It gave 2-8 seats to others.

The News 24-Chanakya exit poll gave 152-160 seats to Mahayuti and 130-138 to MVA and 6-8 to others.

Suggesting a hung House, the Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra exit poll predicted 128-142 seats for Mahayuti and 125-140 seats for MVA, with others getting 18-23.

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll gave a majority to MVA with 135-150 seats and gave 125-140 seats to Mahayuti. It gave 20-25 seats to others.

Chanakya Strategies exit poll went with the majority finding, predicting a Mahayuti victory with 152-160 seats as compared to 130-138 of MVA. It gave 6-8 seats to others.

An exit poll by People’s Pulse gave an overwhelming majority of 182 seats to Mahayuti as compared to 97 seats of MVA. It gave nine seats to others.

The fate of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 Independents, vying for 288 seats will be decided when counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly election will be taken up on November 23.