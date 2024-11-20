Gleonna D’Souza Extends Her Dominance in Nandi Epic Road Race

Bengaluru: The Nandi Epic Road Race did a great thing once again in reaffirming its position as one of the premier Indian events under the breathtaking backdrop of Nandi Hills. The 51km race boasted fantastic scenery, an elevation gain of 400 meters, and the ultimate test: the iconic 7.34 km climb with 40 demanding curves. First-time competitors like Gleonna D’Souza proved a strong challenge to battle veteran campaigners on a day of terrific rides, with many finishing well within their target times.

A Race of Strategy and Endurance

The race started not much beyond Bangalore airport, with riders going through stretches of flat National Highway and then facing the taxing climb. For Gleonna, this event was going to test her physical and mental toughness against one of India’s toughest cycling terrains.

But the drama unfolding during the climb would soon change that. Devmitra, who eventually ran away with this race, broke clear of the women’s peloton with a decisive breakaway. It was a form of challenge Gleonna accepted remarkably well; in fact, she almost matched Devmitra’s intensity for most of the ascent.

It was a Personal Best Performance

Despite the relentless pace and aggressive attacks, Gleonna achieved a personal best time of 32 minutes and 50 seconds for the 7.34-kilometer ascent. Though she ultimately conceded victory to Devmitra in the final three kilometers, her performance underscored her determination and growing prowess as a competitive cyclist.

The Nandi Epic was a humbling yet exhilarating ride. Racing against such caliber riders and fighting the famous climb left me so inspired and motivated to perform and progress much better,” said Gleonna, reflecting on the race.

Looking Ahead

For Gleonna, the Nandi Epic was a steppingstone in her journey as a cyclist. “This race has taught me to embrace challenges and strive for growth,” she said. “I’ll be back stronger, ready to tackle those curves and climb higher. I thank my Dad for being my biggest supporter.”

As the sun set over Nandi Hills, marking the end of another epic race, the cycling community left inspired, already looking forward to the next edition. Gleonna’s story, like the race itself, is a testament to the power of perseverance, the thrill of competition, and the beauty of the journey.