Mahatma Gandhi Being Portrayed as a Villain is a Danger to Today’s Society – Journalist Shrikanth Hemmady

Kundapur: We once revered Gandhi as a god for his monumental role in the freedom struggle. However, it’s disturbing to see Mahatma Gandhi being portrayed as a villain due to political animosity in these changing times,” said journalist Shrikant Hemmady at a Gandhi Jayanthi program organized by Janatha High School at Hemmady on October.

He emphasized that malicious forces of communal politics are spreading misinformation and intolerable writings about Gandhi among the youth, tarnishing his image. Shrikant stressed that students, who are future citizens, must understand Gandhi’s philosophy and contributions to the independence movement to keep his ideals, movements, and legacy alive.

Kundapur City JCI President Raghavendra Kulaal praised the teachers of Janata School, saying, “They are role models for everyone, providing opportunities to students in their chosen fields and nurturing hidden talent in rural youth.” He commended Sujay, a young boy from a rural area, for making a name for himself at the state level in the Kabaddi Championship thanks to the encouragement and support he received.

School Principal Manju Kaalavar stated, “Our objective is to encourage and inspire our students through the achievements of accomplished alumni like you. May your success stories motivate them.” He added, “As educators, our greatest joy lies in seeing students like you flourish. We take pride in your accomplishments and consider it our greatest reward.”

Kundapur City JCI President Raghavendra Kulaal, young journalist Shrikant Hemmadi, and state-level kabaddi player Sujay were felicitated at the event. Other attendees included Teacher Sridhar Ganiga, Pravitha, Ashok, Vidya, non-teaching staff Sowmya, and old student Nadashree. Vittal Naik welcomed the gathering, Devendra Naik proposed a vote of thanks, and Jagadish Shetty compered the program.

Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy continues to inspire movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. His philosophy of non-violence and simple living has made him a revered figure globally.