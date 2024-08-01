MAHE Appoints Dr Chakrapani M. as Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar

Mangalore: MAHE is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Chakrapani M. as the new Medical Superintendent at Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar. A highly esteemed senior medicine doctor in Dakshina Kannada, brings a wealth of expertise and leadership experience that promises to elevate the hospital’s clinical and operational excellence. He is widely recognized for his exceptional clinical skills and has been a cornerstone of medical practice in the region. His contributions to the medical field have earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Dr B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, warmly welcomed Dr Chakrapani to his new role, stating, “With a distinguished career marked by numerous leadership positions, He has previously served as the Head of the Department of Medicine. His leadership has been pivotal in shaping and enhancing the standards of medical practice within the department and beyond. We eagerly anticipate his guidance in propelling KMC Attavar Hospital to new heights and wish him every success in his endeavours.”

Dr Chakrapani’s influence extends to his tenure as the President of the Dakshina Kannada district chapter of the Association of Physicians of India. In this role, he has made significant contributions to the medical community, fostering a spirit of collaboration and continuous improvement. As a pioneer in critical care, he has chaired the Mangalore Chapter of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, drove advancements, and set new benchmarks in critical care services. In addition to his clinical and leadership roles, He has also served as the Associate Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore. His academic contributions include mentoring generations of medical professionals, guiding three PhD scholars, and authoring 82 publications, thereby enriching the educational fabric of the institution.

His appointment as the Medical Superintendent marks a new chapter for Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar. His visionary approach and dedication to medical excellence will undoubtedly enhance the hospital’s reputation as a leader in healthcare services.



