Major initiative for Noida workers: Call centre set up for quick grievance redressal

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at ensuring swift and effective resolution of workers’ issues, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has launched a dedicated call centre for grievance redressal. The facility has been established by the office of the Additional Labour Commissioner, Noida, and will operate from the G-25A office located in Sector-3. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of workers across the district.

Providing details about the development, Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said that workers often face challenges in communicating their grievances to the concerned departments. Keeping this issue in mind, the administration has introduced the call centre to make the complaint registration process simpler and more accessible, while also ensuring timely resolution of issues.

Workers can now register their complaints by calling the helpline number 0124126892. In addition to the helpline, an email facility has also been introduced to make the system more convenient. Workers can send detailed descriptions of their grievances to the official email ID complaint.dlcnoida@gmail.com.

According to the administration, this initiative is expected to not only streamline the complaint registration process but also enhance transparency and accountability in addressing workers’ concerns. All complaints received through the call centre and email will be closely monitored to ensure prompt action and resolution.

The move is particularly beneficial for workers in the industrial sector, many of whom previously had to make multiple visits to government offices to get their issues addressed. With the new system in place, workers can now directly connect with the administration through a simple phone call or email, saving both time and effort.

The district administration has urged workers to make full use of this facility and to report any issues without delay so that appropriate action can be taken swiftly.

Meanwhile, on April 19, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Aditya Anand, alias Rasti, the alleged mastermind behind the violent Noida workers’ protest, from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. The accused, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh and is a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur, reportedly confessed to orchestrating the unrest during interrogation.