Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar approaches SC for bail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking bail.

The special leave petition filed before the apex court challenges the decision of the Delhi High Court refusing to admit his bail plea.

In its July 12 order, a bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta of the high court said that at this stage, the possibility of tampering with the evidence or influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out by the accused, who happened to be the personal secretary of Delhi CM.

Earlier on May 27, a court here refused to release CM Kejriwal’s aide on bail. Bibhav Kumar’s counsel contended that Maliwal went to the CM’s residence with the intent to malign his aide. Questioning the three-day delay in lodging the FIR, he argued that Bibhav Kumar was not present at the CM’s residence at the time of the incident and Maliwal had no appointment.

Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal on May 13 and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to five days of police custody.

Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar after he allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The FIR at the Civil Lines police station includes charges under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Last week, a Delhi court extended till July 30 judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, after the Delhi Police filed its charge sheet naming him as the prime accused.