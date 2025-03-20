Malpe Fishermen’s Association Clarifies Assault Incident, Alleges Pressure on Fishermen, Announces Protest

Udupi: The Malpe Fishermen’s Association has issued a formal clarification regarding the recent assault incident that occurred on March 18th involving a woman accused of fish theft at the Malpe harbor. The Association, while not condoning the act of violence, has expressed concerns over the subsequent police action and alleged undue pressure being exerted on local fishermen, leading to their arrest despite a prior resolution reached through community mediation.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, President Dayananda Suvarna detailed the events following the alleged theft. “The incident that took place on the morning of March 18th at the harbor was initially addressed through the local justice council. Following deliberations, a settlement was reached between both parties, with each acknowledging their respective errors in the presence of esteemed fishermen leaders. The Malpe station officer was also made aware of this resolution.”

However, Mr. Suvarna alleged a significant shift in the situation with the subsequent intervention of senior officials. “Despite the aforementioned settlement reached on March 18th, a case was filed by senior officials, seemingly disregarding the previous day’s amicable resolution. This resulted in the arrest of four individuals under a non-bailable First Information Report (FIR), an action we believe to be excessively punitive and potentially driven by external pressures.”

The Association President further elaborated on their concerns, stating, “It appears as though the poor fishermen are being subjected to undue pressure in this situation. The Malpe Fishermen’s Association unequivocally does not condone acts of violence. However, our local fishermen’s organizations are deeply committed to ensuring justice for all parties involved in an amicable and fair manner, utilizing the established community dispute resolution mechanisms.”

The Association emphasized the detrimental impact of the incident on the reputation of the entire fishing community. “This unfortunate incident has brought significant disgrace to our fishing community, which has long strived to maintain a peaceful and productive environment. In response and to effectively communicate our concerns to the relevant authorities, the Association has resolved to voluntarily suspend all fishing activities as a sign of protest. A peaceful demonstration will be held at the Malpe fishing harbor at 9:00 AM on March 22nd.”

The details of the initial incident were also clarified. According to the Association, the altercation stemmed from an accusation of theft during the unloading of the boat ‘Aradhana’. “A woman carrying fish was accused of stealing a particularly valuable fish, weighing approximately 20 kilograms and valued at around 10,000 INR, while the boat ‘Aradhana’ was being emptied. This incident unfolded as onlookers gathered and expressed their collective anger,” explained Mr. Suvarna.

The Association maintained that the incident was a spontaneous reaction rather than a planned assault. “It was clarified that the occurrence was not premeditated but rather a result of momentary anger fueled by the alleged theft. After intervention and de-escalation efforts by community members, the woman was safely allowed to depart.”

Furthermore, the Malpe Fishermen’s Association highlighted the persistent challenges faced by the fishing community, specifically addressing the ongoing issues of theft and lack of adequate security measures. “For many years, the fishing industry in Malpe has been significantly hindered by a multitude of challenges. Boat owners have consistently suffered losses amounting to lakhs of rupees due to the persistent theft of fishing equipment and fish. Numerous complaints have been formally filed with the police regarding the theft of essential equipment such as boat pans, batteries, GPS devices, wireless systems, fish finders, nets, and even harvested fish at the Malpe harbor. Regrettably, these complaints have, for the most part, gone unaddressed, and justice has remained elusive.”

The Association expressed deep frustration with the lack of action despite repeated appeals to authorities. “Moreover, despite the existence of a mandated rule requiring the comprehensive installation of CCTV cameras throughout the harbor area, and despite repeated petitions to the authorities regarding this matter, no tangible action has been taken to implement this essential security measure. This persistent inaction contributes to the vulnerability of our community and exacerbates the problem of theft.”

The Malpe Fishermen’s Association hopes that by suspending fishing activities and organizing a peaceful protest, they will draw the necessary attention to the complexities of the situation, secure the release of the arrested fishermen, and prompt the authorities to address the longstanding security concerns plaguing the Malpe fishing harbor.



