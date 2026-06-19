Malpe Police Raid Illegal Homestay; Seven Arrested

Udupi: In a significant operation against illegal activity and drug abuse, Malpe police raided Vishram Homestay at Thottam and arrested seven persons on charges linked to narcotic substance possession and consumption. The raid, conducted based on a tip-off, led to the seizure of ganja, MDMA, mobile phones, and other items, police said.

The action was carried out by a police team led by Sub-Inspector D. Anil Kumar of Malpe Police Station and PSI Gangappa S., under the supervision of the Udupi Sub-Divisional Police Officer and the Malpe Circle Inspector. Acting on credible information, the team reached the homestay and conducted a thorough inspection with the assistance of witnesses.

During the raid, four persons identified as F.M. Nazil, Mohammed Azaruddin, Mohammed Afnan, and Vignesh were found in one of the rooms inside the homestay. Preliminary examination indicated that they had allegedly consumed narcotic substances.

A subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of 33.81 grams of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 3,000, and 9.73 grams of MDMA, estimated at around Rs 20,000. Police also seized five mobile phones and other materials believed to be connected to the offence.

According to police sources, the homestay had been operating illegally despite prior notices issued by both the Malpe Police Station and the Tourism Department warning against unauthorized functioning. Investigators said the establishment was being used in a manner that facilitated narcotic consumption on the premises.

The owner of the homestay, Dhanvath Rikith, along with employee Basavaraj, has been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the consumption of narcotic substances at the property. Geetanjali Jina has also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

A case has been registered at the Malpe Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Police said all the accused will be produced before the court as per legal procedure.

The raid has once again highlighted the growing concern over illegal lodging facilities being misused for unlawful activities, particularly drug-related offences. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against those operating unauthorized establishments and enabling criminal conduct.