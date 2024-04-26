Mamata Banerjee continues to fire salvos at Calcutta HC against ruling in school jobs case



Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday continued to fire salvos at a section of the judiciary in the Calcutta High Court over its recent ruling in the school jobs case even after the court on Thursday admitted a petition seeking action against the Trinamool chief for her ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks made in the past few days.

In a crucial ruling on Monday, the Calcutta High Court cancelled 25,753 appointments in teaching and non-teaching posts made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing an election rally in West Midnapore district on Friday, the Chief Minister said, “The common people expect justice from the honourable court. There are many cases which have been pending for years. But whenever the BJP moves any PIL, they are bailed out. But the opposite happens when Trinamool files any petition.”

She also attacked a portion of the Calcutta High Court ruling that ordered the return of salaries along with interest drawn by those who were recruited illegally in 2016.

“After ordering the cancellation of jobs of so many individuals, there was an order to return the salaries drawn along with an annualised interest of 12 per cent. I do not want to name anybody. But I want to ask that if they are also asked to return their salaries similarly, will they be able to do it? Is there anarchy in the state that so many jobs can be cancelled at one go,” the Chief Minister asked.

To recall, addressing an election rally in Bolpur on Wednesday, Banerjee had said, “The BJP controls the affairs of the high courts due to its financial strength. I am not saying anything against the Supreme Court. We are still seeking justice there. But in the high courts, the BJP always has its way. Others do not get justice.”

At another poll rally on Tuesday, she said, “I do not want to name anybody. The judges will earn their livelihood from the public exchequer. The state exchequer will bear the cost of their security. Yet they will terminate services.”

Following her attacks against the judiciary, CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya moved a plea in the Calcutta High Court seeking action against Banerjee for her ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks, which was admitted by the court on Thursday.