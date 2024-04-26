Superstars Yash, Rakshit Shetty cast their votes, underline importance of polling



Bengaluru: Superstar and ‘KGF’ actor Yash cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections at Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru on Friday.

Afterwards Yash stated that voting is one’s responsibility.

“We should vote without fail. We have to get used to casting our votes right from the beginning when we get voting rights,” Yash said.

“At every stage we should take a call and vote. Compared to last time, the number of voters has increased this time. This is a good development. The opinion of all people must be valued in a democracy. India has made a place for itself in the world. By utilizing this opportunity, we should move ahead,” he opined.

Charlie 777’ fame Kannada superstar Rakshit Shetty also cast his vote at the Kukkikatte Aided Private Primary School in Udupi city. Rakshit came with his family to the polling booth located close to his residence.

After voting Rakshit stated, “I am settled in Bengaluru for 18 years. Every time I come to Udupi (located 402 kilometres away from Bengaluru) to vote. I feel happy to visit my native place for the purpose of voting from Bengaluru. I started off on Thursday night and reached Udupi.”

“Casting our vote is our right and responsibility. It is about my place, my country, my responsibility. I feel happy about it. I cast my vote after seeing the development taking place in the last five years. I vote keeping in view who should be brought to power for the next five years. I think and discuss with political experts and later decide whom to vote for,” Rakshit added.



