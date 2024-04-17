Mamata Banerjee vows to scrap NRC from Assam if Oppn alliance is voted to power



Guwahati: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated on Wednesday that if the Opposition alliance is voted to power at the Centre, it will scrap the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from Assam, besides repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The BJP has tortured people on the pretext of CAA and NRC. The whole country saw the bloodbath in Delhi, Guwahati, Silchar etc. They (BJP) have committed enough atrocities on common people. If we come to power, we will scrap CAA and NRC,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Assam’s Silchar in support of Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate, Radheshyam Biswas.

It needs to be mentioned here that Assam is the only state in the country where the NRC, first compiled in 1951, was updated on the orders of the Supreme Court in August 2019.

Addressing the rally, the Bengal Chief Minister also claimed that democracy is facing a “threat” under the BJP’s rule, and if PM Narendra Modi is voted to power for a third term, he will change all the existing systems in the country.

“If Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for a third term, he will scrap elections from the country,” the Chief Minister claimed.

Banerjee also said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not be implemented if the Opposition camp forms the government at the Centre.

She further alleged that both the CPI-M and the Congress are playing in the hands of the BJP in Bengal, and that is why the Trinamool Congress decided to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections.

She also asserted that the Trinamool would take centre stage if the INDIA bloc forms the government in Delhi.

The Trinamool is contesting four seats in Assam — Silchar, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, and Barpeta.

Appealing to the people to vote for Trinamool candidates in all four seats, Banerjee said, “I promise you that our party will contest all the seats in the Assembly elections in Assam scheduled in 2026.”