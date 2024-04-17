ST Aloysius Conducts National Level Chemistry Fest ‘Analyst – 2024’

Mangaluru: The Department of Post Graduate Studies and Research in Chemistry, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), organised a one-day National level intercollegiate fest ANALYST-2024 for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate students on April 16, 2024, in Fr L F Rasquinha auditorium, LCRI block. 300 participants from various Undergraduate and Postgraduate colleges took part in the event.

Dr Harish Kumar S., Director of Corporate Relations, MAHE, Manipal was the Chief Guest. Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions presided over the programme. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Dr Alwyn Dsa, Registrar of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Dr Ronald Nazareth, Registrar of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Dr Asha Abraham, Director of LCRI Block, Dr Vinola Rodrigues, Head of Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Chemistry, Dr Akshatha R. Salian, Convener of the programme, Student Co-ordinators, Ms Lishma D’Souza, and Mr Vaishak were present on the dais.

The event began with a prayer rendition by the team Chemistry followed by a glorious welcome with a classical dance and a short visual profile featuring St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) and the Department of Post Graduate Studies and Research in Chemistry. Dr Akshatha Salian welcomed the gathering and set the right tune for the event.

The ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries imbued the Assembly with auspicious significance. Analyst 2024 was inaugurated formally with the unveiling of the ANALYST 2024 Logo newly designed by the students of PG Chemistry.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Guest, Dr Harish Kumar S, said that the accolades received by this institution are the true identification of the tremendous achievements of the institution’s management, staff, and students. He explained the vital role of Chemists in preserving the environment to make it a healthy place for all living beings. He also spoke on computational chemistry and its techniques and gave a glimpse of how Artificial Intelligence and machine learning play significant roles in our day-to-day life and appreciated the role of Chemists and Chemical Engineers in designing and executing various chemical reactions of practical significance.

Meritorious students of the department of chemistry were honoured during the programme, which was followed by felicitation to the newly appointed positions at St Aloysius (Deemed to be University): Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor, Dr Ronald Nazareth, Registrar and Dr Asha Abraham, Director of LCRI Block. Dr Vinola Rodrigues, head of the department read the citations.

Continuing, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, addressed the gathering and congratulated the department of PG Chemistry for the wonderful programme. Talking about the basic sciences, he motivated the young students to aim high and focus on research in basic sciences. He encouraged everyone to take away the delightful memories of the fest and the campus. He applauded the staff and student organizers for their meticulous planning, ensuring the success of Analyst 2024.

Rev Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, in his presidential address, spoke about the importance of chemistry to individuals for teamwork and also added that how chemists are patient and passionate about their work. He appreciated the chemistry between the staff and the students of the departments on the campus.

Ms Kavya Ganesh Salian, department of PG Chemistry compered the programme and Ms Lishma D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks.

The valedictory program was presided over by Dr Ronald Nazareth, Registrar of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University). He addressed the participants, inspired them to pursue their careers in basic science courses, and warmly welcomed them to the Department of Chemistry. He commended the organizers for their outstanding efforts in hosting the Analyst 2024 and emphasized how such activities foster lasting memories, knowledge, and organizing skills of the students.

Ms Vaishnavi Pai compered the program, and Mr Vaishak, assistant student coordinator proposed the vote of thanks.

11 different events were conducted during Analyst-2024 for PG and UG streams separately. The events included: Ice-breaker, Seminar, Documentary making, Quiz, Trashion, Stand-up comedy, Rangoli, Face Painting, Collage, Video Juggling, and Star of Analyst.

The Overall Championship in the UG section was won by University College, Mangalore, and runners up by St Agnes College (Autonomous), Mangalore.

The Overall Championship in the PG section was won by the Dept of Chemistry, Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri, and runners-up by SDM College, Ujire.