Mamata Banerjee was pained by success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was pained by the success of Operation Sindoor, the strike, through which Indian Armed Forces destroyed several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

“Our forces have destroyed the terror headquarters 100 kilometres inside Pakistan. Over 100 terrorists were killed in the strike. But Mamata Banerjee had a stomach ache because of the successful strike. I hope that she felt the pain when people from West Bengal were killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in April. But when our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, came to West Bengal after the successful Operation Sindoor, she made an undesirable political comment opposing Operation Sindoor. The Chief Minister had played with the sentiments of mothers and sisters in the country,” the Union Home Minister said while addressing a political rally at Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata on Sunday.

Notably, the Chief Minister described the name of Operation Sindoor as politically motivated last week.

Her comments came just minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a political rally from Alipurduar, where he launched a scathing attack against the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress on issues like corruption, women’s safety, and atrocities on Hindus, among others.

Shah also said that the Chief Minister might support the terrorists sent to India by Pakistan as much as she wants, but she should understand that Operation Sindoor has not ended. “Anyone who will try to do any mischief will be given a fitting reply,” the Union Home Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also criticised the Chief Minister for not allotting land to the Border Security Force (BSF) to raise barbed fences at the international borders in the state. “The Chief Minister wants the illegal infiltration to continue so that her government can continue. She wants illegal infiltration to continue so that later her nephew becomes the next Chief Minister of West Bengal,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, the killers of BJP workers in the state will be brought out from underground and punished.

“There is corruption in every sphere of administration in West Bengal. While Trinamool Congress leaders benefited from that corruption, the common people continued to suffer. The Hindus in Murshidabad could have been protected if central armed police forces had been deployed before. Now it is proved that the elected representatives and leaders of Trinamool Congress were involved in those riots,” Shah said.