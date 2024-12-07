Mamata Banerjee’s ‘can run it from here’ remark raises questions over Trinamool’s role in INDIA bloc

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assertion that she can run the INDIA bloc from West Bengal has raised questions over Trinamool Congress’ role in the Opposition alliance.

After CM Banerjee’s remark in an interview with a private news channel on Friday, political observers feel that although she did not name anyone in particular, she made it clear that she favours a collective leadership within I.N.D.I.A bloc rather than entrusting the entire leadership authority on a political party or leader.

While making it clear that West Bengal is the priority in her political agenda for the coming days, CM Banerjee said that if necessary, she can play the lead role in that collective leadership by operating from her state.

“What can I do if they cannot run the show? I do not lead the front. Those who are in leadership positions there should think about it. But still, I am maintaining my connections with the regional and national parties,” she said.

On her role in the opposition bloc, CM Banerjee said that given an opportunity, she will run the opposition bloc from West Bengal.

“There are some who cannot tolerate me. If given the responsibility, though I do not want that, I can run it (INDIA bloc) from West Bengal. But I do not want to stay away from Bengal. I was born here and will die here,” the Chief Minister said.

Since the humiliating defeat of the INDIA bloc in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, differences between the Trinamool Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents have been increasing.

The Trinamool Congress’ leadership has been maintaining correspondences with regional parties like the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party rather than with the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc as a whole.