Mamta Kulkarni shares experience of working with SRK in resurfaced video

Mumbai: A video of former actress Mamta Kulkarni has resurfaced on social media in which she talks highly of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

The two worked together in ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) in which Mamta was paired opposite Salman Khan.

In the video, Mamta shares that she has not worked with Shah Rukh except for a few scenes in ‘Karan Arjun’ in which the actor was paired opposite Kajol.

“I haven’t worked much with Shah Rukh Khan, but I can say from my brief experience of working with him that I found him very much involved with his character. He does crack a few jokes while on the set but when the cameras are being rolled, he is fully there and gives it his all.

“I have not observed him very deeply to say anything more about him, but he is a very nice person, and very warm,” Mamta is heard saying in the video.

While both Shah Rukh and Salman further solidified their stardom following the release of ‘Karan Arjun’, Mamta, who ruled Bollywood briefly in the 90s, faded away at the peak of her career.

The actress is said to have married drug lord Vicky Goswami. Her sudden withdrawal from the world of glamour left many people heartbroken as they never saw her or heard from her again.

The actress also came under the scanner of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) when Vicky was arrested by the agency in 2016.