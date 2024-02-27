Man and woman found murdered in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri



Lakhimpur Kheri: The bodies of a man and woman were found, soaked in blood, near a temple in the Mitauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, said officials.

The bodies were found on Monday afternoon and were said to be lovers. The woman’s face had been brutalized and was beyond recognition while the man’s head bore severe injuries.

A pistol was found near their bodies and two cartridges were found in the man’s pocket.

The police claimed that the man had committed suicide after killing the woman but they could not explain how he self-inflicted the wounds on his head. The families of both have accused each other of murder.

Circle Officer Shamsher Bahadur Singh said that from the Aadhaar card found in his wallet, the man has been identified as Ravindra, 23.

The woman was later identified as Uma Bharti, 21. Her bicycle was found some distance from the crime scene.

Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said that prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but other angles are also being investigated. He said that the post-mortem report was awaited.

Meanwhile, forensic teams were also called in to collect samples.