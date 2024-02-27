Six killed as two jeeps collide with pick-up van in UP’s Ballia

Ballia: At least six people, including two children, were killed while several others suffered injuries when two jeeps collided with a pickup van in the Bairiya area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.

The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ballia Dev Ranjan Verma said that members of a family were returning home in two jeeps after attending a marriage function.

“When these vehicles reached near the Haldi-Bairiya border, they collided with a pick-up van. Locals and police immediately reached the spot to rescue injured persons,” he said.

SP Verma said that six people died in the accident while the other injured persons were admitted to the district hospital. Those with serious injuries have been referred to a hospital in Varanasi, he added.