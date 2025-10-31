Man Arrested for Derogatory Social Media Post Regarding Dasara Inauguration

Sullia: Authorities have apprehended a man from Barimaru village, located in the Bantwal taluk, for allegedly disseminating offensive and defamatory content on social media pertaining to the recent Dasara inauguration event and prominent state officials.

Law enforcement sources indicate that the individual, operating a Facebook profile under the pseudonym “Purush Acharya,” purportedly uploaded a post containing disparaging remarks aimed at Banoo Mustaq, the inaugurator of the Dasara celebrations, as well as the Honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka. The content of the post was deemed obscene and derogatory, prompting swift action from local authorities.

In response to multiple complaints, two separate cases were registered. The Sullia Police Station filed Crime No. 112/2025 under Sections 296, 196, and 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Simultaneously, the Subrahmanya Police Station registered Crime No. 55/2025 under Sections 353(3) and 353(4) of the BNS. These sections pertain to offenses against public tranquility, giving or fabricating false evidence, assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

The Sullia Police, with the support of the Dakshina Kannada District Police Social Media Monitoring Cell, successfully located and arrested the accused, identified as Purushottama Acharya. The collaborative effort underscores the increasing vigilance of law enforcement in monitoring and addressing online activities that incite public unrest or defame individuals.

According to police statements, Mr. Acharya is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation. Authorities have assured that further legal proceedings are underway to ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.