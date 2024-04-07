Man arrested for duping US citizens from ‘home-based’ call centre



Ahmedabad: A 27-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly duping US citizens from a call centre that he was operating from his home, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sohil Parvez.

He was apprehended at Juhapura in Ahmedabad.

Even as he studied up to high school, Sohil was fluent in English.

According to the sources, Sohil operated a makeshift call centre at his residence, offering ‘fake loans’, and assistance services to US citizens.

During questioning, Sohil’s connections with Habib Sheikh, a former call centre operator in Rakhial, Ahmedabad, were revealed.

Habib is now based in Delhi, and he had allegedly supplied Sohil with US citizens’ data.

Sohil amassed around Rs 6 lakh in commissions.

Sohil used to deceive the callers with counterfeit bank loan approval letters and securing payments in dollars via gift vouchers.

The police raid exposed Sohil in the act of scamming an American citizen, leading to the confiscation of a laptop and three phones from his premises.