Man charged over fatal stabbing in Australia’s Melbourne

Sydney:  Australian police have charged a male offender overnight after a man was stabbed to death in Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to a property on Warnock Street in Broadmeadows shortly before 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday following reports of a man having been stabbed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The suburb is located approximately 15 kilometres north of Melbourne’s central business district, home to over 12,000 residents.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man of no fixed place of address deceased outside the property.

A 42-year-old Broadmeadows man was arrested at the scene before he was charged with murder.

According to police, the pair involved are believed to have known each other.

 


