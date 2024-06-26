Yogi performs ‘gau seva’ at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP): UP Chief Minister and Goraksh Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, performed cow service (gau seva) at the cowshed (gaushala) on Gorakhnath temple premises amidst heavy monsoon showers.

Yogi Adityanath had arrived in Gorakhpur on Tuesday and spent the night at Gorakhnath temple.

On Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister followed his usual routine, worshipping Guru Gorakhnath at the temple and paying obeisance to his guru Mahant Avaidyanath.

Subsequently, he visited the cowshed and called the cows by their names such as Shyama, Gauri, Ganga, and Bhola. Hearing his call, many cows eagerly ran towards him. The Chief Minister fed them bread and jaggery.

He also inquired about the health and nutrition of the cows from the workers and gave necessary instructions for their care. Notably, cow service is an integral part Yogi’s routine when he is at Gorakhnath temple.