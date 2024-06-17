Man held in Assam with drone parts intended for supply to Manipur militants

Guwahati/Imphal: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man with drone parts, which were allegedly intended for supply to militant outfits of Manipur, officials said on Sunday.

An Assam Police spokesman said that STF personnel arrested one Sanjib Kumar Mishra, a resident of Guwahati’s Noonmati area, with drone parts from Rupnagar area of the city on Saturday night.

“After a prolonged operation the items were being seized as the person arrested was trying to transport it to some militant groups based in Manipur. The operation is seen as a huge success in terms of thwarting a major sabotage activity in violence engulfed Manipur,” an official statement said.

On Friday, the STF arrested a Manipuri youth and recovered flight batteries suspected to be used in drones, cash, and other items.

According to STF, Khaigoulen Kipgen (27), a resident of Gamngai village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, was arrested from Sonapur toll gate in Guwahati.

Ten TB30 intelligent flight batteries suspected to be used in drones, cash amounting to Rs 3.40 lakh, and a mobile handset were recovered from the vehicle, in which Kipgen along with two minors was travelling.

“The intelligence suggested that a Manipur-based banned organisation was attempting to procure equipment potentially for sabotage activities,” STF sources had said.