Man held in UP for claiming plot to kill CM

Kanpur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man who had posted a message saying that a sub-inspector from Kanpur could get the Chief Minister murdered.

The accused was arrested in Prayagraj on Sunday, officials said.

According to the complaint made by Sub-Inspector Mohammad Arif, he received a call from an unknown number three times on June 12. The caller introduced himself as an S-I posted in Lucknow.

Later, the caller abused him and accused Arif of doing extortion in the name of religion. The caller also said that apart from defaming him (Arif), he would also get him murdered.

Thereafter, on Saturday night, the accused posted a message on ‘X’ saying that S-I Mohd Arif could get the Chief Minister murdered.

Mohd Arif lodged a report with the cyber cell.

Cyber police station in-charge Harmeet Singh said that with the help of surveillance inputs, the accused was arrested from Prayagraj and was sent to jail on Sunday evening.

Singh further said that the real name of the accused is Deepak Srivastava, and he is a native of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

He will be interrogated in jail and, if necessary, the police will seek his remand, said officials.