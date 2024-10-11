Man Impersonates PM’s Office Official, Cheats Shri Krishna Math Authorities

Udupi: A complaint was filed at the Udupi Town Police Station against a person for cheating in the name of a Prime Minister’s Office official, claiming special access to Shri Krishna Math.

A person named Uday impersonated a high-ranking official from the Prime Minister’s Office and called Shri Krishna Math’s administrative officer, Nagarah Acharya, on September 9th. He claimed to be the Parliamentary Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office and requested special arrangements for his family’s visit to the math.

Dr. Uday and his family arrived at Shri Krishna Math in an Innova car with a “Government of India” label on September 9th. They claimed to be from the Prime Minister’s Office and received special darshan arrangements. However, their suspicious behaviour raised doubts, and upon investigation, they failed to provide proper answers and left.

A case has been filed against Dr. Uday for impersonating a central government official and deceiving the math authorities. The manager of the math, Nandan, lodged the complaint, stating that Dr. Uday misled them by falsely claiming to be a government official.

The Udupi Town police are investigating.