Mangalore: 2 Youths Arrested for Vandalism at BJP Leader’s Home

Mangalore: Two youths allegedly broke into the residence of prominent builder and BJP leader Jitendra Kottari, vandalizing property and assaulting him and his wife.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Kottari returned home with his daughter from the airport. The youths, identified as Anush Shetty and Ankit Shetty, were reportedly drunk and angry after Kottari overtook their car.

The police arrested the duo and registered an FIR following Kottari’s complaint.