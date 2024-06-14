Man killed as fire extinguisher explodes during refilling in Lucknow

Lucknow: One person was killed when a fire extinguisher exploded during gas refilling at a warehouse in the Talkatora area of Lucknow.

The deceased was identified as Harshit Yadav, 23, a resident of Faizullahganj, who used to work in the gas filling warehouse located in a house in Rajajipuram D-Block.

Police are probing whether the warehouse was being run illegally. The owner of the warehouse is absconding.

According to ACP Dharmendra Singh Raghuvanshi, it came to light in the initial investigation, that the company had a licence. “An investigation will also be conducted regarding safety standards,” he said.

Harshit Yadav was at the warehouse on Thursday evening when a fire extinguisher exploded and he was injured seriously.

Later, he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, said police.

The family of the deceased accused the owner of the company of operating illegally.

“Safety standards were ignored and they used to refill expired cylinders in the warehouse and sell them in the market,” said the Yadav’s brother Gyanendra.