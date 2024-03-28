Man Nabbed Smuggling Ganja in Truck- Rs 9.1 Lakh Worth Items including 6 kg Ganja Seized

Mangaluru: While the law enforcement and other agencies are trying hard to curb drug menace in DK and Mangaluru, it seems like there is no end to it, as the illegal drug/ganja trade keeps continuing. On Wednesday, 27 March, the CCB sleuths arrested an individual on charges related to the sale and transportation of ganja, and seized 6.3kg of the substance.

The accused is Nishanth Shetty,35, from Kelarai Road, Neermarga.,Mangaluru. City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated that the accused procured ganja from Visakhapatnam and transported it to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. Acting on reliable information, a raid was conducted on Wednesday, leading to Shetty’s arrest, while he was allegedly transporting ganja in a goods tempo at Krishnanagar in Thokkottu Olapete in Ullal. The police seized the goods tempo along with ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh, two mobile phones, a digital weighing scale, and other items. The total value of the seized items is Rs 9.1 lakh. A case has been registered at the Ullal police station.

Shetty is involved in more than 10 cases, including assault cases registered at the Mangaluru Rural police station in Ullal, and Vitla police station, illegal possession of a weapon and theft in Mangaluru East police station, chain snatching in Barke police station, and a ganja sale case in Puttur Rural police station. The case was cracked by a team led by ACP Geetha Kulkarni and Inspector Shyamsundar from the CCB.



