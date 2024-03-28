YU Orthodontist Dr Akther Hussain’s Painting Chosen for Prize Potential in Int’l Competition

Professor Emeritus in the Department of Orthodontics and Director of Craniofacial Anomalies at Yenepoya University, Mangaluru- Dr Akther Hussain’s Painting Chosen by Jury for Prize Potential in Int’l Competition



Mangaluru: Dr Akhter Husain, Professor Emeritus in the department of orthodontics and director of craniofacial anomalies at Yenepoya University, Mangaluru, has created a series of about 20 abstract paintings inspired by the Vedas. His work, ‘Vedic Inspiration,’ reflects upon the diverse heritage of Vedic society, with a vibrant use of colours and a fusion of elements from Indian Vedic Hindu culture, and has captured the attention of the jury in the London International Creative Competition, who have recognised its potential for a prize.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dr Akhter said, “Hinduism encompasses a rich tapestry of practices, rituals, and beliefs, reflecting a diverse cultural heritage. This series of artworks, crafted over time, encapsulates the ethos of a Vedic society that profoundly influences us. Remaining faithful to its essence, the series exudes vibrancy through a unique palette of colours and a fusion of elements drawn from the pluralistic Indian Vedic Hindu culture. It manifests symbolic and statuary elements derived from temple traditions, offering a captivating portrayal of this multifaceted cultural landscape.” “I am not a purist but use newer materials to embellish my paintings,” he said.

Dr Hussain is also an associate of the Royal Photographic Society Bath, UK, and has been a pioneer of clinical photography in India. He is known for bringing a unique blend of technical expertise and artistic vision to the field, through numerous workshops. He uses a variety of media in his artistic endeavours.

His works have been exhibited in Art Basel (Switzerland), Chitrakala Parishad, Bengaluru, and India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. He has been shortlisted to represent India in the World Art Exhibition in Dubai, to be held from May 1 to 5, 2014.



