Man stabbed in west Delhi, succumbs to injuries during treatment



New Delhi: A 30-year-old man, who was stabbed by unidentified person, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday- Monday.

According to police, a call was received by Punjabi Bagh police station regarding the stabbing of a person near Pillar No-191, Rohtak Road following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The injured was taken to hospital. He was identified as Monu, a resident of Mangolpuri, who was working in a shoe factory,” said a senior police official.

Initially, based on the nature of injuries, a case of attempt to murder was registered. “However, the victim expired during the treatment on Monday night, after which a section of murder has been added,” said the official.

“Multiple teams of the police station and the special staff have been formed to work on the case,” the official added.