Yogi govt to bring bill for safety of elevators in high rise buildings



Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will introduce a bill to ensure safety of lift occupants in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill makes it mandatory for building authorities to ensure rescue devices in elevators. Lifts must also have emergency alarms and CCTVs.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s move comes after multiple lift crashes in the state, particularly in the high-rises of Noida near Delhi.

In a tragic incident in September, nine construction workers had died in a lift crash at Amrapali Dream Valley in Noida Extension.

In December last year, nine IT professionals returning home after work were injured when the lift in a commercial building, in Sector 125, crashed to the ground from the eight floor.

Days after the December crash, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials concerned to ensure safety and proper maintenance of lifts.

“The safety of lifts is very important. For this purpose, it is necessary to strictly ensure adherence to prescribed procedures for construction, quality, built-in safety features, installation, operation and maintenance of lifts and escalators,” he had said.

The chief minister had also noted that there is no law to ensure compliance in this matter and had said a legislation needs to be brought at the earliest.

It should be mandatory for every building owner installing an elevator in a public or a private building to register it, the chief minister had said. He had added the lifts already installed in older buildings must be registered too. Installation of lifts should be done according to building codes and other guidelines, he had said.

The chief minister had further said an auto rescue device to save people in the event of a power cut or any other fault should be installed in all operative elevators. The auto rescue device would help occupants reach the nearest landing and the doors will open automatically so that they can exit the lift. He had also called for emergency alarms, CCTV camera, adequate lighting and a communication system.

The chief minister had also said that there should be a provision for insurance coverage for occupants of lifts on public premises. He had also called for a provision for legal action against lift manufacturers in the event of complaints regarding installation and operation.