Man Stabbed to Death in Karkala; Accused Arrested

Karkala: A brutal murder occurred in the early hours of August 26 in Kuntalpadi, within the jurisdiction of the Karkala Town Police Station, resulting in the death of a man identified as Naveen Poojary, originally from Mangaluru. The Udupi District Police have apprehended the accused, Pareshith Gowda, 44, a resident of Nadu village in Belthangady taluk, in connection with the crime.

According to authorities, Naveen Poojary’s body was discovered on the roadside, bearing visible stab wounds indicative of a violent assault. The ensuing investigation, which included a thorough review of CCTV footage and analysis of technical evidence, led the police to identify Pareshith Gowda as the primary suspect.

“Based on the evidence collected, Pareshith was taken into custody for interrogation,” stated Udupi District Superintendent of Police, Hariram Shankar, confirming the arrest.

Preliminary investigations have shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic event. Pareshith Gowda, employed as a bus driver in Mangaluru, had been residing alone in a rented accommodation in Doopadakatte, Karkala, following a divorce. Similarly, while Naveen Poojary’s wife and children reside in Mangaluru, he has been living separately from them for approximately four to five years.

The investigation suggests that the motive behind the murder stems from a dispute over a woman known to both the victim and the accused. Naveen Poojary had reportedly developed a close friendship with this woman, a relationship that Pareshith Gowda allegedly disapproved of. This disagreement is believed to have escalated into heated arguments between the two men, ultimately culminating in the fatal stabbing of Naveen Poojary.

The Karkala Town Police are continuing their investigation to gather further details and ensure a thorough prosecution of the case.