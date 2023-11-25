Man Who Defrauded Shops in Thokkottu Area Identified as ‘Goods Muneer’ Traced

Mangaluru: Shop owners in the Thokkottu area in the outskirts of Mangaluru, who were defrauded by a man giving various reasons after buying products at their shops have finally identified the culprit and a case is filed in Ullal police station against the accused, Goods Muneer, a resident of Kasba Bengre, who has been wanted in many cases.

As per Ullal police, in October 2022, a man wearing a helmet and lots of golden ornaments on his body arrived at Iyengar Bakery, and introduced himself as Nithin Shetty had purchased bakery and sweets items worth a couple of thousand rupees at that shop owned by Ms Poornima, and when it came to pay for the purchases done, he said to the shop owner that his mobile phone is switched off so he cannot pay through UPI and will pay cash in a while. Trusting his words, Ms Poornima let him go assuming he would be back to do the payment, but all in vain- the customer never came back.

In yet another incident that took place on 13 November, the same person had come to purchase a second-hand mobile phone from Sudhi Collections situated at Pandit House of Kuthar.He gave the same reason saying that his mobile phone was being switched off and that he was not able to the payment right away and he would come back and pay later, but he never returned.

The shop owner called the number provided by the man, however, it was switched off. But later came to know that the man who had cheated on him, was identified as the infamous cheater ‘Goods Muneer’, who has been wanted in several cheating cases in various City police stations.