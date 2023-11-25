‘Spending Rs 70 Cr on Netravati Promenade Project is Not Feasible & Worth’- Minister B S Suresh

‘Spending Rs 70 Cr on Netravati Promenade Project is Not Feasible & Worth’- State Urban Development Minister B S Suresh asked Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) to drop its proposal of developing the project under the Mangaluru Urban Development “I will verify whether spending Rs 70 crore for just a 2.1km promenade is viable or not. If the estimate can be reduced, the remaining amount can be used for other development works. The taxpayers’ money should not be wasted,” he said,



Mangaluru: Even after a few stakeholders in the area have protested and filed legal notice against the proposed plan, where the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) has planned a Rs 70 crore for 2.1-km-long Netravati Promenade development under the waterfront development project, the State Urban Development Minister B S Suresh taking the officials to task “Does this require such a huge amount?” the Minister said asking the MSCL to review the promenade development and present before him the details of the project and the costs involved. “The waterfront project could not be expedited due to delay in obtaining clearances. The work on a bridge to be built at a cost of Rs 48 crore from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbavi is awaiting CRZ approval,” he said.

Smart City Mission as he said it was not feasible and instead took up any other project. Chairing a meeting convened to review urban development projects, at the Mangaluru City Corporation office, the Minister said that the Union government was unlikely to give coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance for the project. Meanwhile, K.S. Aruna Prabha, general manager (Technical), MSCL, told the meeting that the company had proposed to invest Rs 49.5 crore to develop the island with an open-air theatre and sports area. The CRZ clearance both from the State and Union governments is awaited. Responding to it, the Minister said he was sure that this project would not become a reality as the Union government may not approve it. Hence, the fund should be diverted to any other useful project.

The Minister wondered why the MSCL should spend Rs 70 crore for 2.1-km-long promenade development under the waterfront development project. It meant the company had planned to spend Rs 5 crore to develop the 1-km-long stretch. “This particular project needs scrutiny,” the Minister told the district in-charge secretary L.K. Atheeq who was present at the meeting. Later, speaking to press persons, the Minister clarified that he had not instructed to stop the ongoing project but he wanted to review why such a huge amount had been proposed to be spent to develop just a 2.1-km-long stretch. “I will verify whether spending Rs 70 crore for just a 2.1km promenade is viable or not. If the estimate can be reduced, the remaining amount can be used for other development works. The taxpayers’ money should not be wasted,” he said,



As per the project proposal, it includes setting up a biodiversity park and creation of a bird-watching area near the Netravati railway bridge, building a pathway of 6-m width for a stretch of 2.1 km and laying a cycle track of 3-m width from the bridge to Bolar sea face. The other facilities to be created include establishing an outdoor gym, creating a cycle stand, and a buggy point for the introduction of buggies, setting up a play area for children, a pet park, and developing a park with seating arrangements and landscaping.

In addition, there will be a ghat to enable the visitors to touch the water. A boardwalk facility will be created inside the waters at the South Point. It will have a boatmaking experience yard. The entry and exit plaza will be built near the Netravati bridge. There will be decks, kiosks for shops, ticket counters, security, washrooms, and other public amenities. A sewage treatment plant will also be constructed. The treated water will be used for watering parks and gardens.