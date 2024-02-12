Management Suspends Teacher after Alleged Derogatory Remarks on Hindu Gods at Private School

Mangaluru: After the parents staged a protest and demanded to suspend the teacher, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods, the management suspended the teacher with immediate effect.

Prabha, a teacher of a private school in Mangaluru has been suspended by the school management following the allegations of making derogatory remarks about Hindu gods during the moral education hour.

After the audio of a parent had gone viral on social media about a teacher allegedly making derogatory remarks on Hindu Gods and demand to take action against her. The parents of few students along with Hindu activists gathered in front of the school demanding the arrest of the teacher.

The controversy began on February 8 after a complaint was lodged at the Mangaluru South Police Station, accusing teacher Prabha of insulting the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir and Lord Rama while teaching the subject ‘Work is Worship’ at School.

DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan visited the school on February 12, evening to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Education officers and police officials were present during the investigation.

Amid growing tensions, MLA Vedavyas Kamath visited the school, demanding appropriate legal action against the teacher. Under his leadership, hundreds of parents and activists attempted to gherao the school. However, the police intervened, preventing MLA Kamath and parents from approaching the school gate.

In response to the incident, the headmistress of the school HM also assured the parents that the management has already appointed another teacher in her place. The headmistress emphasized the commitment to constitutional principles, religious tolerance, and equal respect for all beliefs. She acknowledged the temporary mistrust created by the incident and called for cooperation to rebuild trust for the better future of the students.

The decision to suspend teacher Prabha has been made to ensure transparency in the ongoing investigation by the district authorities. The school expects cooperation from parents and stakeholders throughout the inquiry process, she added.

In the history of 60 years, the school has delivered good education and instilled discipline among students. Such situations were not witnessed before, and the administration is keen on maintaining a positive educational environment. She added while appealing to the parents for collective efforts to work towards the bright future of the students.

