Manasi’s journey in Gujarati cinema has been magical as an actor, stupendous as producer

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh, who has been a part of Gujarati cinema since 2020, described her journey as magical as an actor and stupendous as a producer.

Speaking about her path in Gujarati films, Manasi, who will be seen in the upcoming film Shubhchintak alongside popular Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi, Manasi said: “My journey in Gujarati cinema, right from my first film Golkeri, has been magical as an actor and stupendous as a producer, a huge learning curve.”

The actress, who took home the National Award for the film “Kutch Express” said that she has done six films in Gujarati.

“I’ve completed six films in Gujarati, and Shubhchintak will be my seventh. From breaking all box office records with Jhamkudi to winning the National Award for Kutch Express, and now gearing up for Shubhchintak, every film has been a massive, grateful thank you to the people who watch these stories,” she said.

Manasi added: “Each project has been a big challenge that I’ve tried to overcome, and I couldn’t have asked for a better journey. I’m truly grateful.”

“Shubhchintak” is a crime thriller directed by Nisarg Vaidya. It Stars Swapnil Joshi, Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patell, Deep Vaidya, Mehul Buch, Tusharika Rajyaguru and others.

Talking about Manasi, she made her acting debut in the serial Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004, but gained popularity through India Calling in 2005. She won the singing reality show Star Ya Rockstar.

The actress also appeared in prime-time show Gulaal, and was also seen in shows like Remote Control and Star One’s Laughter Ke Phatke. In 2019, she made her debut as a producer with the Gujarati web series Do Not Disturb. In 2020, she made her debut in Gujarati cinema with Golkeri. She was also seen in the horror comedy “Jhamkudi” in 2024.