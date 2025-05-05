Father Muller Medical College Surgeons Achieve Landmark Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy with Advanced 3D Technology

Mangalore: On 26th April 2025, the Department of General Surgery at Father Muller Medical College crossed a major milestone — performing its first laparoscopic cholecystectomy using advanced Olympus visera elite III 4K HD 3-D LAPROSCOPY.

The patient, a 71-year-old gentleman with a background of diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease, was diagnosed with cholelithiasis with cholecystitis. Recognizing the need for precision and superior visualization, the team opted for 3D-assisted laparoscopy — a first for the institution.

The surgery was led by Dr. Rakesh Rai (Professor & HOD, Unit Chief), assisted by Dr. Shankar Gururaj, Dr. Kevin Alfred Samuel, and Dr. Niveda B R.

The cutting-edge 3D system offered unprecedented depth perception and anatomical clarity, allowing for meticulous dissection and safer operative outcomes.

The procedure was uneventful, and the patient’s recovery was smooth — but the significance extends far beyond a single surgery.

This achievement reflects the Department of General Surgery’s commitment at Father Muller Medical College to embrace innovation, raise standards in surgical training, and deliver world-class patient care through technology that shapes the future.

This is not just a case completed — it is the beginning of a new chapter.