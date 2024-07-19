Manchester United sign French defender Leny Yoro from Lille

Manchester: Manchester United have announced the signing of 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro from Ligue 1 club Lille.

The French defender has signed a contract until June 2029, with the option to extend for a further year.

At the age of just 18, Yoro has already played 60 first-team games for Lille OSC. Last season, he was named in the Ligue 1 team of the season having helped his club finish fourth in the league.

“Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour,” Yoro told Manchester City website.

Yoro is Man Utd’s second summer signing, after the arrival of Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and bolsters their defence following the summer departures of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started,” the defender added.

Dan Ashworth, Man Utd new sporting director said, “Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back.”

“This club has a fantastic record of developing young players, whether homegrown or brought in from elsewhere, and giving them the required guidance, time and patience to grow and flourish. Under [manager] Erik ten Hag and our excellent staff we will ensure that Leny has the perfect platform to achieve the success that everyone across the club is aiming for,” he concluded.

Reports suggest that Man Utd captured his signature ahead of interest from Real Madrid.