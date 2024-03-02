Manela Church Priest Removed from Religious Ministry after Video of him Manhandling Elderly Couple Goes Viral

Mangaluru: The PROs of Mangalore Diocese Fr J B Saldanha and Roy Castelino jointly issued a press statement mentioning the removal of the Priest of Christ the King Church, Manela, Periyaltadka from religious ministry after the Video of the Priest Nelson Olivera manhandling the elderly couple went viral on social media.

In the press statement, it is mentioned that the Diocese of Mangalore is deeply saddened by the incident that took place within the boundaries of Christ the King Parish, Manela, Periyaltadka. We are sincerely sorry for what happened on 29th February 2024, hurting those involved and the people at large.

As the matter falls under the purview of the Law and Order of the country, the Diocese will fully cooperate with the law-enforcing authorities. Apart from the enquiry initiated by the Government departments, the Diocese will also initiate a canonical enquiry to establish the truth of the facts to take an adequate course of action in a just and fair manner.

As an immediate response, the concerned Priest has been removed from the religious ministry at Christ the King Church, Manela, Periyaltadka and someone else is deputed to serve the spiritual needs of the people.

