Mangalore: AKUCFHR Western Zone Condemns Arrest and Assault of Catholic Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Mangalore: The All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR), Western Zone, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent arrest and alleged assault of two Catholic Religious Sisters in Chhattisgarh. The organization expressed its deep anguish and shock over the incident, characterizing it as an unlawful and unjust violation of religious freedom, human dignity, and the dignity of women.

According to reports, the incident occurred on July 25, 2025, at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh. The Sisters were accompanying three young women, all of whom were above the age of 18 and traveling with the full knowledge, consent, and written permission of their parents. Despite this, the Sisters and the young women were reportedly subjected to wrongful confinement and harassment, allegedly instigated by members of a right-wing organization. The AKUCFHR highlighted the concerning allegation that police denied the parents access to their daughters upon their arrival at the station. Furthermore, the addition of charges under Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, which was reportedly absent in the original First Information Report (FIR), has raised serious concerns about the potential misuse and abuse of the legal process. The AKUCFHR asserts that the failure of law enforcement authorities to protect law-abiding citizens suggests either intimidation or complicity with right-wing groups. They further stated that, against the backdrop of increasing attacks on Christians in India, this incident alarmingly displays religious intolerance and lawlessness in the country.

The AKUCFHR emphasized that such actions, particularly those targeting women Religious who have dedicated their lives to prayer, education, and service to humanity, are deeply distressing and unacceptable in a democratic society. The organization stated that the misuse of force and law under mob pressure undermines the Constitution of India, which guarantees every citizen the right to practice and propagate their religion under Article 25. The incident is not merely a violation of law, but a breach of the values of peace, unity, and respect that India has historically upheld.

In response to the incident, the AKUCFHR has called for the following immediate actions:

Immediate and unconditional release of the two detained nuns, along with a public clarification of their innocence.

A judicial inquiry into the incident, including the conduct of the police and those involved in the mob action.

Strong legal action against individuals or groups misusing anti-conversion laws to spread fear and hatred.

A firm assurance from the Chhattisgarh State Government to protect the safety, dignity, and rights of all religious minorities.

The AKUCFHR has declared its solidarity with the victims and called for peace, justice, and the protection of human dignity. The organization urged all people of goodwill and responsible citizens to condemn such acts boldly to prevent their recurrence and expressed hope that justice and peace would prevail in the country.



