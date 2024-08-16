Mangalore Artist Moonisha Halima Durbar to Host “HAYATI”, an Art Exhibition at Prasad Art Gallery

Mangalore-based artist Moonisha Halima Durbar is presenting her solo art exhibition titled “HAYATI BY MOONISHA,” at the Prasad Art Gallery in Ballal Bagh, Mangalore, from August 18th to 20th, 2024. The exhibition will be open to the public from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily.

This exhibition will feature some of Moonisha’s finest works, showcasing a vibrant array of colors and textures that promise to touch the hearts of viewers and take them on a transformative journey. Over the past 15 years, painting has been her pride and joy, with her expertise lying in capturing the serene beauty of nature, mosques, symmetrical architecture, abstract forms, and textures, all brought to life through acrylics.

Moonisha’s passion for art has been a lifelong journey and she has been painting since her childhood. She began to pursue painting with dedication during her college days at Prasad Art Gallery and refined her talents under the guidance of mentors Asha Shetty and Renuka. “I eagerly look forward to welcoming art lovers to this celebration of art and creativity,” says Moonisha.