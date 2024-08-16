Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Observes Breastfeeding Day

Mangaluru: On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Day 2024, the Department of Nursing Services at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte, held a program recently.

The event was graced by Dr M S Moosabba, Principal of Yenepoya Medical College and Professor in General Surgery, Dr Habib Rahaman A.A, Medical Superintendent and Professor in the Department of Anaesthesia, Dr Raja Gopal K, Professor & HOD of OBG Department, K. M. Sathya Devi, Nursing Superintendent, and Dr Mithun H K, Neonatologist at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital. A total of 50 post-natal and ante-natal mothers attended the program.

The program commenced with a prayer by Muhammad Suhail A R, followed by the lighting of the lamp to inaugurate the event. K M Sathya Devi welcomed the gathering. Dr Ramya N R, Assistant Professor in the OBG Department, provided an insightful explanation of the theme “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All”.

Dr Habib Rahaman, Medical Superintendent emphasized the critical importance of breastfeeding during the first six months and discussed strategies to address common challenges. Dr M S Moosabba, Principal highlighted on profound impact of breastfeeding on both immediate and long-term health outcomes and stressed the support needed for feeding mothers to ensure their well-being and successful breastfeeding.

Dr Mithun H K, neonatologist’s talk focused on the vital role of breastfeeding in promoting the health and development of both mothers and infants. He emphasized the long-term benefits of breastfeeding, including its role in strengthening the immune system of the baby, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and fostering a strong maternal-infant bond.

The event featured two significant competitions, a poster competition for nursing officers showcasing their creative and informative works on this year’s theme, “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All,” and a competition assessing breastfeeding positions and techniques among feeding mothers. The evaluations were conducted by a panel of esteemed judges from Yenepoya Medical College and the winners were awarded during the event.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Diana D’Souza, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, and the event was compered by Noothan Lasrado, Deputy Nursing Superintendent of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital. Following the stage program, Prof Janet Prima Miranda, Head of the OBG Nursing Department at Yenepoya Nursing College, presented a talk on “Early Initiation of Breastfeeding – Need of the Hour,” targeting postnatal and antenatal mothers.

The celebration effectively raised awareness about breastfeeding, engaged the healthcare community, and promoted best practices for both healthcare providers and mothers.

The program was also attended by the doctors, the Hospital Administration Department, the Nursing Administration team, and nursing officers, whose presence made the event even more special.