Mangalore Bishop visits Families under CODP Golden Jubilee Diocesean Housing Project

Mangaluru: Dr Peter Paul Saldanha the Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore visited the houses of beneficiaries. The Scheme was set up in view of the Golden Jubilee of CODP a Diocesan NGO. The housing scheme is planned during the Golden Jubilee year of CODP 2024; which is a premier institute well known for charity and social service. The Diocesan housing scheme is running on a campaign coordinated with Donors among whom Mr Michael D’Souza an NRI philanthropist stands on the top.

The Bishop’s visit was scheduled for Saturday 11th November 2023 to assess the works done on the said project. Bishop was happy to learn that 8 new houses and 20 renovations of houses were completed within a short span of 5 months. So far, more than Rs 1 crore has been donated for the said project by CODP, donors and Mr Michael D Souza.

Bishop spoke to the members of the family and said a prayer for the family. The members of the family while explaining the success story of the journey of preparing a roof over their heads, shared the events of challenges, with regards to land documents, and joyful moments of the cooperation of people, neighbours of the Parish Mr Steven Pinto, Mr Oswald, Mr Joe Coelho, Mrs Irine Rebello were present. Fr Vincent D’Souza Secretary of CODP monitored the follow-up of the Bishop’s visit. The houses of Leena Lobo Kulur, Rebecca Saldanha, Swibert Sudhir, Jossy Cutinha of Paldane Parish and Emilda Saldanha of Derebail Parish were visited by the team.