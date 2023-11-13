Young India fed up with betrayal of govt: Kharge



New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Centre over the issue of unemployment after a girl climbed up an electric pole in Telangana during the Prime Minister’s rally, saying ‘young India is fed up with betrayal of the government’.

Targeting the government, Kharge in a post on X said, “While the Prime Minister was speaking in Telangana, in a very disturbing visual, a girl climbed up an electricity pole in order to attract attention to the real issues facing the nation.

“Young India is fed up with Modi government’s rank betrayal. They aspired for Jobs, but in return got a 45-year-high Unemployment rate,” he said.

He said that they wanted economic empowerment, but in return the BJP gave a backbreaking price rise, which has reduced their savings to a 47-year low.

“They yearned for social and economic justice, but in return the Modi government gave them ever-rising economic inequality. Richest five per cent Indians own over 60 per cent of India’s wealth, while the middle class and poor suffer. They strived for a safe India for our women and children, but crimes against women, children, dalits, adivasis and backward classes have sadly increased by leaps and bounds,” Kharge said.

“They wanted unity and harmony in a diverse country like us, but got hate and divisiveness. Modi government and BJP are crushing the dreams and aspirations of India’s youth,” the Congress chief said.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister, who addressed a rally in Hyderabad Parade Grounds on Saturday, stopped his election speech midway after he noticed a young girl climbing a structure on which lights were fixed, in a bid to call for his attention.

The Prime Minister repeatedly urged her to get down from the structure, saying that the condition of electric wires appeared to be not good.

PM Modi was in the city to address a meeting organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in Telugu states.

The 119-member Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and counting of votes will be on December 3.