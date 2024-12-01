Mangalore Boy HARDIK RAI completes ‘Deccan Cliffhanger’, 643km Ultra Cycle race from Pune to Goa

Mangaluru: ‘The Deccan Cliffhanger’, India’s most popular & toughest ultra cycle race, is an annual 643 Km (400 Mile) bicycle race from Pune to Goa, organised by Inspire India. Riders who complete the race distance within the set time, qualify for the Race across America (RAAM), the world’s toughest cycle race.

With Inspire India Head, and Race Director, Ms. Divya Tate

The 11th edition of this Ultra Cycle race, saw racers from across the country taking part in this mega event. 17 racers under SOLO-SELF SUPPORTED category, 15 racers including 4 women in SOLO Category, 4 teams in RELAY category consisting of 2, 3 & 4 member teams were flagged off on November 30, 2024.

The upcoming, dashing and passionate KUDLA boy HARDIK RAI who is steadily excelling with some fine performances and podium finishes in races in Kerala, Karnataka and also in State Level Championships, pedaled in the SOLO-SELF SUPPORTED category. This category is similar to BRMs where in, the rider will be riding the race on his own without any external aid, which is brutal given the distance, terrain and the race conditions for any endurance cyclists. HARDIK completed the race with a timing of 38hrs 27min.

Ajinkya Bodke

Fastest to finish the race was Kabir Raichure with an impressive timing of 23hrs. 39min in the SOLO Category. Ajinkya Bodke from Pune, finally shed the race with a timing of 24hrs. 12min in the SOLO-SELF SUPPORTED category.

Kabir Raichure and his team

Many Riders and teams from WE R Cycling, Mangalore have excelled in the ULTRA CYCLING events, some notable names include Joseph Pereira, Dhanaraj Karkera, teams comprising of Naveen Kotian-Dheeraj-Harivijay, Dr. Kowshik-Krishna Kumar-Nithin Mohan-Shashank, Shyamprasad Nayak-Brijesh Balakrishnan-Ashok Lobo-Sarvesha Samaga.