Mangalore CCB Police Bust MDMA Trafficking Ring

Mangaluru: In a successful operation, Mangalore CCB police arrested five individuals for selling MDMA, a banned substance, to the public and students. The accused were caught with 70g of MDMA worth ₹3.5 lakh, five mobile phones, and Rs 1,460 in cash.

The arrested individuals are Abdul Shaqir (24) from Kasaragod, Kerala; Hasan Ashir (34) from Kasaragod, Kerala; Riyaz A.K. (31) from Kannur, Kerala; Mohammed Noushad (22) from Kasaragod, Kerala and Yasir Imran (35) from Kasaragod, Kerala.

Investigations revealed that the accused purchased MDMA from Bengaluru and other locations to sell in Karnataka and Kerala. Further investigations are underway to uncover more individuals involved.

The CCB team, led by ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, successfully cracked down on the MDMA trafficking ring. Police Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Sharannappa Bhandari, and other CCB personnel played a key role in the operation.