Mangalore CCB Police Nab Interstate Criminals, Seize Firearms and Drugs in Coordinated Raids

Mangaluru: In a significant blow to organized crime, the Mangalore City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have apprehended five notorious interstate criminals in a series of three coordinated operations conducted on March 12th and 13th, 2025. The arrested individuals who were wanted in connection with multiple cases across Kerala and Karnataka, were found in possession of illegal firearms, ammunition, and a substantial quantity of narcotics.

The operations resulted in the seizure of three pistols, six live bullets, 12.895 kilograms of ganja, three vehicles, and several mobile phones, with a total estimated value of ₹40,50,000.

On March 12th, acting on a tip-off, CCB police intercepted a Scorpio vehicle (KL-14-G-9080) in the Natekal area, arresting Noufal (38) and Mansoor (36), both residents of Kasaragod District, Kerala. Authorities seized two pistols, four live bullets, and the vehicle, valued at ₹14,60,000. Both individuals have prior criminal records in Kerala, related to drug trafficking and criminal intimidation.

Responding to intelligence regarding ganja smuggling, police tracked a red Swift car (KL-10-BC-6548) in the Arkula area and arrested Abdul Latheef @ Thoku Latheef (29), also from Kasaragod District, Kerala. Police recovered 12.895 kg of ganja, one mobile phone, and the vehicle, valued at ₹15,70,000. Abdul Latheef has a history of involvement in illegal firearm cases, including supplying a pistol in a recent shootout and another incident in Ullal in 2024. He faces 13 prior charges in both Kerala and Karnataka, including offenses under the Arms Act, assault, robbery, attempted murder, and homicide.

On March 13th, based on credible information, police intercepted a white Volkswagen Polo car (MH-02-BT-2287) near Devipura, Talapady, and arrested Mohammad Asgar (27) and Mohammad Sall (31), both residents of Kasaragod District, Kerala. A pistol, two live bullets, two mobile phones, and the vehicle, valued at ₹10,20,000, were recovered. Mohammad Asghar has 17 previous cases, including assault, robbery, attempted murder, and drug distribution, while Mohammad Sali has 10 previous cases, including drug trafficking, assault, attempted murder, and illegal sand smuggling.

The Mangalore City Police, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Shri Anupam Agrawal, IPS, and the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioners of Police Shri Siddharth Goyal, IPS (Law & Order) and Shri K. Ravishankar, KSPS (Crime & Traffic), have reaffirmed their commitment to combating organized crime and ensuring the safety and security of the public. The operational team, led by CCB ACP Manoj Kumar Nayak, included CCB Police Inspectors Rafiq K M, PSI Sharanappa Bhandari, ASI Mohan K V, ASI Sujan Shetty, and other CCB personnel.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend any remaining individuals involved in these criminal activities.



