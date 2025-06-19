Mangalore City Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drunken Driving, Imposes Stiff Penalties

Mangalore: In response to a concerning surge in incidents of driving under the influence (DUI), Mangalore City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has issued a stringent warning to the public, emphasizing the severe consequences of such irresponsible behavior. The Commissioner’s office has articulated a firm stance against drunk driving, highlighting the elevated risk of road accidents and the potential for grievous harm, including fatalities, to drivers, passengers, and other road users.

Commissioner Reddy underscored the devastating ripple effects of DUI incidents, noting the profound grief and hardship inflicted upon families and dependents when accidents result in injuries or loss of life. He emphasized the commitment of the Mangalore City Police to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens by rigorously enforcing traffic regulations and holding offenders accountable for their actions.

According to the Commissioner’s directive, individuals found operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol will face immediate legal repercussions under Section 185 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. This statute stipulates a mandatory fine of up to Rs. 10,000 for DUI offenses. The severity of the penalty reflects the seriousness with which the authorities view this infraction and its potential to endanger public safety.

In addition to addressing DUI, Commissioner Reddy also addressed the issue of excessive speeding, another significant contributor to road accidents. He stated that individuals caught driving at excessive speeds would be booked under Section 183 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. This provision carries fines of up to Rs. 1,000 for two- and three-wheeled vehicles, as well as Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs). For Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), and other vehicle categories, the fine can reach up to Rs. 2,000.

The Mangalore City Police Department has pledged to increase its vigilance and enforcement efforts to deter both drunken driving and speeding. Increased patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and the use of speed detection equipment are among the measures being implemented to ensure compliance with traffic laws and reduce the incidence of accidents. Commissioner Reddy urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement officials and to prioritize responsible driving practices at all times. He emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility and that collective efforts are essential to creating a safer environment for all road users.